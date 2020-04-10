|
Ramona 'Bette' Friedlein
Born: July 24, 1930; Maquoketa, Iowa
Died: April 6, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Ramona "Bette" Friedlein, 89 of Sterling, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 24, 1930 in Maquoketa, IA, the daughter of Bernard and Emma (Hobel) Pink. She married Thomas Friedlein on October 16, 1954 in Dubuque, IA. Bette was employed for 24 years as a secretary for the Unit 5 school district retiring in 1990. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas; two sons, Michael (Janie) Friedlein of Nellysford, VA and Dr. Timothy (Laura) Friedlein of Scottsbluff, NE; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Reynald and Leon Pink.
Due to the current public gathering restrictions, a private funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.