Raymond K. Harrison
Raymond K. Harrison

Born: November 18, 1936; Amboy

Died: July 3, 2020; Oregon

AMBOY – Raymond K. Harrison, 83, of Amboy died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Serenity Hospice Home, Oregon.

He was born November 18, 1936 in Amboy, the son of Cecil and Catherine (Weidner) Harrison. He was the salutatorian of the 1954 Amboy High School graduating class. He joined the US Army in 1955 and spent time stationed in Germany. Raymond married Mary Louise Oberschelp in Dixon on August 31, 1957.

He was a lifelong farmer and worked for the State of Illinois as an animal welfare inspector, retiring in 2004.

He was a member of Amboy Lions Club, Amboy Knights of Columbus Council, the Father Boland Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Amboy. He had been a member of the Lee County Board and served as chairman of the Lee County Board of Review. He was a past president of the Dixon Kiwanis, Lee County Republican of the Year, Lee County Farmer of The Year, and was past president of Lee County Farm Bureau. He was also a member of the Amboy American Legion Post.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers ,Duane and Stephen Harrison, one sister, Rita Leffelman, and a granddaughter.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Scott (Kathy) Harrison of Amboy, Cheryl (Bruno) Kapacinskas of Bradenton, FL, Christopher (Angie) Harrison of Dixon, Randy Harrison of Dixon and Jacqueline (Sean) Hayden of Hinsdale; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Cecil(Shirley) Harrison of Amboy; Gerald(Mary Ann)Harrison of West Lafayette, Indiana; Stanley(Mary) Harrison of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sisters Mary Genavon Mead, of Genoa, Illinois; Dorothy Cheshier, of Sterling; Rosetta Baumgartner of Princeton, Illinois, sister-in-law Sharon Harrison of Polo; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Amboy. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy with military honors by the Amboy American Legion. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mihm Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, with the rosary at 7 p.m.. Face coverings recommended for the services.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
