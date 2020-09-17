1/1
Reona A. Browning
Reona A. Browning

Born: May 28, 1946; Dixon

Died: September 14, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Reona A. Browning, 74 of Rock Falls died Monday, September 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Reona was born on May 28, 1946 in Dixon. She married the late Michael W. Browning on August 14, 1965 in Rock Falls. He died September 24, 2003. She had worked as an admissions clerk at Morrison Hospital before retirement. Reona was a member of Crosstrail Church in Rock Falls. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking.

Survivors include her daughter, Kendra Bellows of Rock Falls; her son, Michael (Tina) Browning of Rock Falls; her brother, John Helms of Milledgeville; her half sister, Cherie Helms; her grandchildren, Sydnee Browning, Shailyn Bellows, Noah Bellows, Taylor Langley, Travis Langley, James McFadden, Kristine McFadden and Chad McFadden; and two great-grandchildren, Emalynn Reona Tucker and Oliver Sean Tucker.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Kelly McFadden; her sister, Barbara Wright; her brothers, Gale Callow and George Helms; her half sister, Shirley; and her mother and her stepfather, Robert Spease.

Private family burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 17, 2020.
