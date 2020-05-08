Richard A. 'Rick' Manon



Born: March 26, 1949; Rock Falls



Died: May 5, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee



PARIS, Tenn. – Richard A. "Rick" Manon, age 71 of Paris, TN passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. McEvoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and a memorial will be established.



Richard A. Manon was born March 26, 1949 in Rock Falls to the late George Manon and the late Betsy Ross Wiemken. On August 8, 1992 he married Margaret (Pettenger) Brandt Manon; she survives in Paris, TN.



Along with his wife, Rick is also survived by four daughters, Renee (Rob) Magnuson of Dillingham, AK, Carshon (Randy) Engelbarts of Coleta, Mindy (Jeff) Massinger of Seguin, TX, and Amber (Andrea) Brandt of Roscoe; son, Jacob (Ann) Brandt of Byron; sister, Pam (Barry) Bopes of Rock Falls; brother, Bill (Nancy) Manon of Sterling; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Smith.



Rick was a graduate of Rock Falls. He worked and retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire. He enjoyed the outdoors and watching wildlife, especially the birds. Spending time with his family brought Rick great joy.





