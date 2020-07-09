Richard Boles Sr.



Born: July 9, 1950



Died: March 24, 2020



STERLING – Richard Boles Sr., "Bubba/Bozo," of Sterling, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Richard was born July 9, 1950 to the late Irvin "Farmer" Boles and Dorathy Boles.



He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Hohlen, Richard Boles Jr., both of Sterling and Anna Doering of Clinton, Iowa; his mother; two brothers; three sisters; many nieces and nephews; and eight grandchildren.



Richard worked at Illinois Forge, RB&W, Reliant Fastner, Nestle Purina and many other places. Upon retiring, he enjoyed being outdoors, mowing lawns, planting flowers, feeding the birds, spending time and caring for his family and friends, and working on a variety of different puzzles. He also loved Budweiser, Jack Daniels and bonfires.



He is preceded in death by his father, Irvin "Farmer;" one brother, Robert; one nephew, Eddie; one niece, Tanya; and one grandson, Jacob.



At Richard's request, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will take place on July 11, 2020 at King Pins in Fulton from 4 to 8 p.m.



A memorial has been established to help pay for his cremation expense at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.





