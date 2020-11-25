Richard E. Heim
Born: December 18, 1928
Died: November 23, 2020
BYRON – Richard E. Heim, 91, of Byron, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Generations at Neighbors Nursing Home.
Richard was born December 18, 1928 in Wheaton, the son of Ernest and Clara (Schmale) Heim. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and later married Doris Wagner on February 17, 1990. Richard was employed with Nicor Gas Company as a transportation tech for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, yard work, snow plowing, helping others and taking care of animals. Richard lived his life with deep faith.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Heim of Byron; his stepchildren, Albert (Jean) Wagner of Aurora, Dale (Cheri) Wagner of Oswego, Doris (Jerry) Freeman of DeKalb and Joellen (Phil) Kujawa of Davis Junction; one niece, Wendy Geinosky; nine grandchildren, Albert Wagner III, Dale Jr. (Gloria) Wagner, Michelle Freeman, Kimberly (Matt) Moncrief, Michael (Carrie) Freeman, Barry Quigley, III, Keith (Karla) Quigley, Sheila (Sims) Quigley, and Bradley Quigley; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harold Heim; and one granddaughter, Debbie Haws.
Private services will be held at a later date.
