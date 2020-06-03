Richard E. McKay Jr.
1949 - 2020
Born: May 3, 1949; Sterling

Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Richard E. McKay Jr., age 71, of Rock Falls, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Richard was born May 3, 1949, in Sterling, the son of Richard E. Sr. and Wreatha (Jones) McKay. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War but was stationed in Germany during that time. Richard married Vickie Waldron on February 15, 1969 in Rock Falls. He was employed at Turnroth Sign Company in Rock Falls as a sign designer for 50 years. For many years, he was a member of a band called "Sky," as he loved playing music in the area. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed taking his family on fishing trips. Richard was a wonderful husband and father and loved his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie McKay of Rock Falls; two sons, Richard III (Julie) McKay of Los Angeles, Calif. and Nicholas McKay of Sterling; and two grandchildren, Scarlett and Jaxon McKay.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.
