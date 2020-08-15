Richard E. Weigle
Born: August 31, 1933; Sterling
Died: August 13, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Richard E. Weigle, age 86 of Sterling, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Richard was born on August 31, 1933 in Sterling, IL, the son of Ralph and Beulah (Neikirk) Weigle. He was a United States Navy veteran and served in the Korean War. Richard married Neva Carol Smith on September 3, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sterling. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2005. Richard worked for Stearn's Refrigeration and then retired from Commercial Refrigeration. He was a member of the Sterling American Legion Post 296.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Anderson of Galt and Druann (Michael) Bushman of Sterling; four grandchildren, Leigh Anderson (Missy), Mandy (Sean) Anderson, Michael (Linnea) Bushman and Derek Bushman; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son-in-law, Lowell Anderson; grandson, Lane Anderson; and one sister, Dolores Hey.
Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling with Pastor Jacob Gawlik officiating.
Special thanks to Morningside Memory Care, Rock River Hospice and Home and Beacon of Hope Hospice for the loving care they provided Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Morningside Memory Care and Rock River Hospice and Home.