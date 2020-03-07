|
Richard F. Rosenow
Born: Feb. 20, 1944; Morrison
Died: March 4, 2020; Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN â€" Richard F. Rosenow 76, of Prophetstown, IL, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, preceded by a visitation, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplin Dan Kennedy will be officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service; interment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Richard was born February 20, 1944 in Morrison, IL, to Fredrick and Emma (Meier) Rosenow. He attended the Erie, IL grade schools and Erie High School. On July 28, 1962 he married Jane Violet in Erie. Richard was a farmer all of his life. He was a member and served on the Board of the Whiteside County Farm Bureau. He took pride of making his lawn look nice.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; one daughter, Deb (Drew) Maes of Prophetstown; four sons, Richard (LaFaughn) Rosenow Jr of Prophetstown; Ron Rosenow of Springdale, AR; Randy (Teri) Rosenow of Prophetstown, and Mike (Trisha) Rosenow of Conway, AR; twelve grandchildren, Leah and Luke; Amanda, Reese, Emma, Cole and Patrick; Brad, Kendra and Bret; Bryant and Brady; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings Gloria (Joe) McKenna and Paul (Penny) Rosenow, both of Erie, IL, and Sue (Ron) Vromen of Atkinson, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com