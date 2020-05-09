Richard Fleischer
Born: February 13, 1933
Died: May 6, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Richard Fleischer, 87, of Rock Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.
Richard was born on February 13, 1933, the son of Russel and Mary (Grady) Fleischer. He married Carol Kirchner on July 9, 1955 in Chicago. She predeceased him on March 7, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra (Jeffrey) Laleman of Rock Falls, and Candis Wilhelmi of FL; one son, Gary (Brigitte) Fleischer o f Lisle; four grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Carol.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Richard's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 9, 2020.