Richard I. Garland
Born: November 3, 1929; Princeton
Died: September 14, 2020; Sterling
SUBLETTE – Richard I. Garland, age 90, of Sublette, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling.
He was born Nov. 3, 1929 in Princeton, the son of Cornelius T. and Gertrude (Battin) Garland. He was the only one of his parents' 11 children born in a hospital.
Richard served in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry as a B.A.R. gunner during the Korean Conflict before marrying Leila Ann Rapp on June 28, 1952.
He worked at Conco in Mendota until retiring in 1978. He then worked for Chicago Whiting Crane Company. He had also owned and operated the Galand Vault Business, and with his wife, owned and operated the Garland Health Spa both in Mendota.
He was member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sublette, and the Elks Club in Mendota, and was a volunteer fireman/ambulance driver for 18 years with the Sublette Fire Dept.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joyce Ann Garland; his parents; five sisters, Delores Chesley, Midge Hochstatter, Evelyn Ryan, Vivian Gabel, and Rosmund Buckley; and four brothers, Joseph, Clifford, Virgil and Raymond Garland.
Richard is survived by his wife, Leila; children, Jerry (Pat) Garland of Sublette, Karen (Dan) Leake of Dixon, Sue (Maurice) Zimmerlein of Sublette, Patti (Jim) Heintzelman of Dixon, Dean Garland of Island Lake, and Roger (Michelle) Garland of Hilliard, OH,; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Robert Garland of Springfield.
A public visitation be held Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sublette from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Face coverings and public distancing will be required. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the Church with the Rev. Randy Fronek officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St Mary Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to Sublette Fire Dept. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and Rock River Hospice and Home. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
