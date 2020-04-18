|
Richard L. Longanecker
Born: February 15, 1943; Sterling
Died: April 15, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Richard L. Longanecker, age 77 of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling.
Richard was born on February 15, 1943 in Sterling, the son of Herschel and Alta Mae (Vessels) Longanecker. He married Beth Wallbloom on June 19, 2009 in Sterling. Richard had worked at Verifacts for 5 years as a research analyst before retiring. Prior to that he had worked for the Illinois Student Loan Program and as a salesman for Trugreen. Richard had a vibrant personality and was a very empathetic and sympathetic person. He was a friend to everyone that knew him. He was an author of a book, titled "Moments," he had a love for the outdoors, singing karaoke, and enjoyed dancing. He taught martial arts and earned his black belt.
Survivors include his wife, Beth; his son, Shawn Longanecker; grandchildren, Bailey, Isabella and Ava; also the children of Beth: Christine, Teresa, Antoinette and Peter; many step grandchildren; his special cousin/brother, Jim (Sheila) Gabler of Sterling; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gary Longanecker and his niece/Goddaughter, Jodi Cosgraves.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.
