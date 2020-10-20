1/1
Richard L. "Smoky" Stover Sr.
{ "" }
Richard 'Smoky' L. Stover Sr.

Born: March 17, 1940; Dixon

Died: October 16, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Richard "Smoky" Leslie Stover Sr., 80, of Dixon, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Dixon. He worked for the city of Dixon for 28 years prior to his retirement in 1991.

Smoky was born March 17, 1940, in Dixon, IL, the son of Leslie and Margaret (Baker) Stover. He married Sylvia Hagemann on November 10, 1962, in Dixon. Smoky was a longtime member of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. He enjoyed canoeing and riding his bicycle for many miles at a time. Smoky loved being outdoors, but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Smoky is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Sylvia Stover of Dixon; four children, Debra Nagy of Dixon, Linda Magnafici of Dixon, Doug (Sherry) Hartle of Rock Falls, Kelly (James) Eastman of Dixon; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Evan) Payne, Tony (Abby) Magnafici, Leigh (Mark) Delhotal, Greg Nagy, Staci Hartle, Ian Eastman, Hannah Blackburn, Aaron Eastman; eight great-grandchildren, Aiden Payne, Olivia Payne, Jack Delhotal, Nathaniel Payne, Ethan Pierce, Silas Delhotal, Everleigh Magnafici, Lucas Magnafici; one brother, Edward (Barb) Stover of Sterling; one sister, Ann Stover of Dixon; many nieces and nephews.

Smoky was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Richard Stover, Jr., and son-in-law John Nagy.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon with Reverend Dalmus Meeks, officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Goodfellows of Lee County, IL.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
