Richard Lawson

Richard H. Lawson
Born: August 6, 1946; Polo
Died: June 20, 2020; Dixon
Richard H. Lawson age 73 of Dixon died Saturday June 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1946 in Polo, IL the son of Edward and Goldie Lawson. He had worked at DixonWeb for 20 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Dixon Moose Club.
Richard marred Lini Messer and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death, one son, Brian Lawson, and by his parents.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard L Lawson of Dixon, and one sister Elaine (Robert) Hazelwood of Dixon.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the family home 315 Custer Ave. in Dixon. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Born: August 6, 1946; Polo
Died: June 20, 2020; Dixon
Richard H. Lawson age 73 of Dixon died Saturday June 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1946 in Polo, IL the son of Edward and Goldie Lawson. He had worked at DixonWeb for 20 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Dixon Moose Club.
Richard marred Lini Messer and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death, one son, Brian Lawson, and by his parents.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard L Lawson of Dixon, and one sister Elaine (Robert) Hazelwood of Dixon.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the family home 315 Custer Ave. in Dixon. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.