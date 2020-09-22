Richard Scheider

Richard K. Scheider
Born: January 14, 1940; Freeport
Died: September 16, 2020; Dixon
Dixon – Richard K. Scheider, 80, of Dixon, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
He was born Jan 14, 1940, in Freeport, IL. the son of Keith and Cora (Fitchner) Scheider. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Kay Tobber; and brother, Robert Lee Scheider.
He is survived by his brother, John Scheider of Rockford; guardian, Barb Richter; and his many friends and family at Kreider Services. Burial of cremains will be at Richland Center Cemetery in Orangeville, IL.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences can be sent at www.thejonesfh.com
.