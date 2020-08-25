Barb, we're so sorry Dick had to leave this world, but Ang & Ty had told us of the terrible pain he endured. That's over now, for him. The pain of missing him will be with you all forever.

We'll never forget working with both of you when Garry & Angie were starting their family together (it takes a village!)--your kindnesses will always be remembered.

Rowan & Lynne

Rowan & Lynne Butts

Family Friend