1/1
Richard W. Hadcock
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. hadcock

Born: November 18, 1946; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Died: August 22, 2020; Walnut

WALNUT – Richard W. Hadcock, age 73, of Walnut, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

Richard was born November 18, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind., the son of James and Mae (Cooley) Hadcock. He served in the U.S. Army, and later farmed in the area for many years. Richard married Barb Metcalf on August 20, 1987 in Morrison.

He is survived by his wife, Barb Hadcock of Walnut; three daughters, Julie (Dereck) Burge of Rock Falls, Mindi (Scott) Perkins of Galva and Angie Conway of San Diego, Calif.; one sister, Candace (Larry) Hill of Pickens, S.C.; one brother, Walt (Myla) Hadcock of Mequon, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother and father-in-law, William and June Metcalf.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Eldon Cook of the Walnut Community Bible Church officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time, and masks are required when entering the building.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
10:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
Barb, we're so sorry Dick had to leave this world, but Ang & Ty had told us of the terrible pain he endured. That's over now, for him. The pain of missing him will be with you all forever.
We'll never forget working with both of you when Garry & Angie were starting their family together (it takes a village!)--your kindnesses will always be remembered.
Rowan & Lynne
Rowan & Lynne Butts
Family Friend
August 23, 2020
Was married to his daughter Julie. he helped me build and fly my 1st rc airplane , he will be missed
kenneth ohnen
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved