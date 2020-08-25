Richard W. hadcock
Born: November 18, 1946; Fort Wayne, Indiana
Died: August 22, 2020; Walnut
WALNUT – Richard W. Hadcock, age 73, of Walnut, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.
Richard was born November 18, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind., the son of James and Mae (Cooley) Hadcock. He served in the U.S. Army, and later farmed in the area for many years. Richard married Barb Metcalf on August 20, 1987 in Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Hadcock of Walnut; three daughters, Julie (Dereck) Burge of Rock Falls, Mindi (Scott) Perkins of Galva and Angie Conway of San Diego, Calif.; one sister, Candace (Larry) Hill of Pickens, S.C.; one brother, Walt (Myla) Hadcock of Mequon, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother and father-in-law, William and June Metcalf.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Eldon Cook of the Walnut Community Bible Church officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time, and masks are required when entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
