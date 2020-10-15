1/
Richard Wagenknecht
1940 - 2020
Richard "Dick" E. Wagenknecht

Born: September 2, 1940; Sterling

Died: October 1, 2020; Sterling

STERLING - Richard "Dick" E. Wagenknecht, 80, of Sterling, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.

Richard was born in Sterling on September 2, 1940, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Snow) Wagenknecht. He was a proud United States Marine, and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include one daughter, Tamra Wagenknecht of Aurora; two sons, Jeff (Tara) Wagenknect of Walnut, and Timothy (Christine) Wagenknect of Aurora; one sister, Sandra (Forest) Mintun-Hall of Moline; and 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Leo, Bob, and Terry Wagenknecht.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
