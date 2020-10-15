Richard "Dick" E. Wagenknecht
Born: September 2, 1940; Sterling
Died: October 1, 2020; Sterling
STERLING - Richard "Dick" E. Wagenknecht, 80, of Sterling, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.
Richard was born in Sterling on September 2, 1940, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Snow) Wagenknecht. He was a proud United States Marine, and a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors include one daughter, Tamra Wagenknecht of Aurora; two sons, Jeff (Tara) Wagenknect of Walnut, and Timothy (Christine) Wagenknect of Aurora; one sister, Sandra (Forest) Mintun-Hall of Moline; and 8 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Leo, Bob, and Terry Wagenknecht.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
