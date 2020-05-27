Riley 'Big Rig' Riggen
Born: July 7, 2004; Dixon
Died: May 22, 2020; Rockford
DIXON – Riley "Big Rig" Riggen, 15, of Dixon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. He was a sophomore at Dixon High School.
Riley was born July 7, 2004, in Dixon, IL, the son of Samuel and Kelli (Stauffer) Riggen. Riley was bigger than life and his smile was just as big. Riley was the best son, brother, teammate and friend! He gave nothing less than 100% no matter what it was. Riley loved playing football; he played offense and defense, but his passion was wrestling. At his young age he was a national and state wrestling Champion. When he wasn't competing, he loved working out, listening to music, watching YouTube and playing video games with his friends. Riley was a friend to everyone and always made sure to put a smile on their face.
He is survived by his parents, Sam and Kelli of Dixon; three siblings, Samantha "Original Rig", Adrienne "Little Rig", Kristopher " Tiny Rig," all of Dixon; paternal grandma, Janice Friese of Freeport; maternal grandma, Jackie MacRunnels of Dixon; five uncles, Ivan Riggen of Freeport, Tim (Peggy Marshall) Stauffer of Dixon, Doug MacRunnels of Dixon, Drew (Jackie Sanchez) MacRunnels of Dixon, Jake (Tanya Drabek) Stauffer of Polo; one aunt, Kim Holden of Freeport; beloved cousin, best friend, brother from another mother, Cristian Smith, his teammates and friends that became family.
Riley was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Richard Riggen and two aunts, Kristi and Kari Stauffer.
Riley donated his organs and became a hero to at least four more families. The impact he made on everyone who met him and his donation will ensure he lives on forever.
Private visitation will be held on Saturday at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com..
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.