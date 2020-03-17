|
Rita a. hummel
Born: Jan. 10, 1935; Dixon
Died: March 14, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Rita Ann Hummel, 85, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She worked for Lee County Special Education for25 years prior to her retirement.
Rita was born January 10, 1935, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of George and Mildred (Springer) Broman, Sr. She married Wayne Hummel on August 2, 1952, in Lawton, OK. She was a longtime active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon. Rita was a member of United Methodist Women and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and growing wildflowers. Rita loved collecting antiques, but most of all spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wayne Hummel, one daughter, Cynthia (Chris) Gordon of Murphysboro; four sons, Michael Hummel of Dixon, John (Jackie) Hummel of Dixon, Jeff Hummel of Dixon, Joe Hummel of Waco, TX; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, George (Marilyn) Broman Jr., Richard (Jan) Broman; sister, Marilyn Bowers; numerous nieces and nephews; many extended family and dear friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rosa Lee, from Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon or Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.