Rita A. Lawton



Born: October 19, 1927; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania



Died: September 27, 2020; Polo



POLO – Rita Ann Lawton, 92, of Polo, Ill. passed away on September 27, 2020 at Polo Rehab and Health Center with her children at her side.



She was born October 19, 1927, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Celestine Lunz and was raised in Chicago, Ill. She married Donald Lawton on June 22, 1946. Donald preceded her in death on November 21, 1975. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Jelick and Dorothy Greenan; and two brothers, Robert Lunz and Ray Lunz ,all of Chicago.



Rita is survived by her sister, Jean Lawton; daughter, Dorothy (Mark) Dusing; son, Dan (Cathy) Lawton; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Rita retired from head cook at the Polo schools, where she worked for over 25 years. She then spent the next 18 years employed at PNC, Inc. in Polo, and an additional 10 years as a volunteer at Centennial Elementary School.



Rita was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She had a huge love for animals, and she dearly loved her grandchildren, never missing a single activity they were involved in.



A memorial has been established in Rita's name and may be directed to Polo Family Funeral Home, 110 E. Dixon St. Polo, Illinois 61064.



A private mass and burial will take place.





