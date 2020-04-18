Home

Robert C. Kappes

Robert C. Kappes Obituary
Robert C. Kappes

Born: May 10, 1945; Freeport

Died: Dapril 12, 2020; Davenport, Iowa

CHADWICK – Robert C. Kappes, 74, of Chadwick, died, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Genesis Health System, Davenport, Iowa.

Robert was born May 10, 1945 in Freeport, the son of Raymond and Edna "Mae" (Logemann) Kappes. He served in the United States Air Force. He married Sharon Adolph on March 4, 1966 in Chadwick.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Chadwick; four daughters, Katherine (Patrick) Staples of Rockford, Julie Moralez of Indianapolis, IN, Sandra Kappes of Sterling and Alicia (Tim) Dudley of Milledgeville; one son, Roy (Shelly) Kappes of Chadwick; one sister, Dorothy (Dave) Lambert of Clinton, IA; one brother, Michael (Nancy) Kappes of Waco, TX; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson, Adam.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the coronavirus and unforeseen circumstances, a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.schilling funeral home.com.
