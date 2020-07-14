Robert D. Fell



Born: February 27, 1945



Died: June 29, 2020



ROCK FALLS – Robert D. Fell, age 75, died at his home Monday, June 29, 2020.



Robert was born on February 27, 1945 in Sterling, the son of Herbert and Florence (Lease) Fell. He married Judith Cook on December 18, 1976 in Rock Falls. Robert was employed as an assembler for 30 years with International Harvester in East Moline retiring in 1996. He was an avid woodworker and a past Scoutmaster.



Survivors include his wife, Judy of Rock Falls; two daughters, Jamie Fell and Kristianna Fell both of Rock Falls; sisters-in-law, Nelda Fell of Davenport, Fla. and Sandy Fell of Cape Coral, Fla.; adopted son, Devin M. Bunnell; four grandchildren, Kiara Scott, Kate Scott, Kyliee Nier and Jaya Nier; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Donald Fell.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the family residence in Rock Falls.



Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.





