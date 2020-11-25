Robert D. Hawkins
Born: September 1, 1944; Galesburg
Died: November 22, 2020; Fenton
FENTON – Robert Dean Hawkins, 76, of Fenton, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.
Robert was born on September 1, 1944 in Galesburg, the son of Walter and Marie (Logsdon) Hawkins. He married Barbara Ann Lehr on May 4, 1963 in New Buffalo, MI. He was a member of Colbrook Christian Church in Cameron, IL, as well as a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. Robert was employed as petroleum divisional manager at Whiteside F.S. Following retirement, he and Barbara spent their time touring the United States. Both enjoyed taking their grandchildren on their annual trip to Silver Dollar City. Ultimately, Robert and Barbara settled in Florida for the winters, and enjoyed the warmth working at Walt Disney World.
Survivors include one daughter, Robin (Dan) Moss of Park Ridge; one son, Daniel (Cathy) Hawkins of Dixon; four grandchildren, RobertMoss and Megan Moss, both of Chicago, Caitlyn (Andy) Pepper of Indianapolis, IN, and Nathaniel Hawkins of Dixon; and his companion cat "Blackie."
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Barbara.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Granny RoseAnimal Shelter, 613 River Lane, Dixon, IL 61021.
