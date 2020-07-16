1/1
Robert E. Friemuth
Robert E. Friemuth

Born: September14, 1958

Died: July 12, 2020

OREGON – Robert E. Friemuth, age 61, left this earthly life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after an 18-month battle with brain cancer, being blessed by many miracles during that journey. He was at Serenity Hospice & Home surrounded in love and prayers by his family.

Bob was born September 14, 1958 in Rockford, the son of Raymond & Evelyn (Behrendt) Friemuth. He grew up in Mt. Morris on the family farm and graduated the Mounder Class of 1977. He was a truck driver most of his adult life, a member of Teamster Local 325, retiring early from ABF in 2012 after a sudden heart condition. On March 20, 2003 (after 9 years together), he married Laurie Thompson in San Diego. They loved gatherings with friends & family, as well as their cats, antiques, art, music, cooking, gardening, nature, & travel. He also enjoyed auctions, tractors, trucks, fishing, the family farm, & maintaining his antique booth at Conover. He had a fun dry sense of humor, had great empathy, was always considerate of others feelings, believed in fairness for all people, and had a great love of Jesus.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Laurie of Oregon; brother, John of Mt. Morris; sister Gail (Gary) Fruin of Grand Detour; sister Sharon Osborne of Mt. Morris; mother- and father-in-law, Anne and Archie Thompson of Oregon, brother-in-law, Jim Thompson of Ashland, VA; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister-in-law, Cheri Thompson.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Mt. Morris with the Pastor Doc Newcomb of the Marengo United Methodist Church officiating. There will be a public drivethrough visitation held at the Oakwood Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m.

A memorial fund is established in Bob's name for the Life-Line food pantry at 201 N. 3rd St. # 6 Oregon, IL 61061, and Mt. Morris Loaves & Fish at 409 W. Brayton Rd., Mt. Morris, IL 61054, and the Next Picture Show at 113 W. 1st. Street in Dixon, IL 61021.

Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave an condolence or memory of Bob.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Bob always had an easy going manner and terrific sense of humor. His smile will be missed.
Michael Glenn
Friend
