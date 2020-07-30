Robert E. HeinzeBorn: July 31, 1929; Clinton , IowaDied: July 28, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – Robert E. Heinze, 90 of Sterling died Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.He was born on July 31, 1929 in Clinton, IA, the son of Edward William and Sylvia S. (Stultz) Heinze, and had proudly served in the US Navy. He married Alice Jean Schrader on June 21, 1963 in Walnut. She died January 23, 2006. Bob had worked as a sheet metal worker with Local 219, retiring after 39 years of service in 1991. During that time, he had worked for 15 years for John A. Loos in Sterling. He was a 62-year member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 and the VFW.He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.He is survived by his nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Walnut Cemetery, with the Reverend Brian Moore officiating. Military honors will follow. Arrangements by Garland Funeral Home, Walnut.Memorials to Hospice of the Rock River Valley or the American Legion.