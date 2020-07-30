1/
Robert E. Heinze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Heinze

Born: July 31, 1929; Clinton , Iowa

Died: July 28, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Robert E. Heinze, 90 of Sterling died Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.

He was born on July 31, 1929 in Clinton, IA, the son of Edward William and Sylvia S. (Stultz) Heinze, and had proudly served in the US Navy. He married Alice Jean Schrader on June 21, 1963 in Walnut. She died January 23, 2006. Bob had worked as a sheet metal worker with Local 219, retiring after 39 years of service in 1991. During that time, he had worked for 15 years for John A. Loos in Sterling. He was a 62-year member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 and the VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Walnut Cemetery, with the Reverend Brian Moore officiating. Military honors will follow. Arrangements by Garland Funeral Home, Walnut.

Memorials to Hospice of the Rock River Valley or the American Legion.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved