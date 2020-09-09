Robert 'Bob' F. Anspach
Born: October 8, 1931; Lewistown
Died: September 7, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Robert "Bob" F. Anspach, age 88, of Rock Falls, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born October 8, 1931, in Lewistown, the son of Ward and Nellie (Nott) Anspach. He married Bonnie Maxine Wickland on November 28, 1953 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2013.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of Sterling High School. He was employed and retired from International Harvester Co. in East Moline. Following retirement, he maintained a landscaping business. Bob was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene where he served the Lord faithfully singing in the choir, serving alongside his wife in the Middlers Sunday School Department and donating many hours of service to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
He was known to many as a legend on the Rock River and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Bob created realistic wild life carvings of God's creation. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by many generations of nieces and nephews; and great, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and one brother, James Anspach.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's memory may be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry and Rock River Hospice and Home.
Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
.