1/1
Robert F. "Bob" Anspach
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert 'Bob' F. Anspach

Born: October 8, 1931; Lewistown

Died: September 7, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Robert "Bob" F. Anspach, age 88, of Rock Falls, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born October 8, 1931, in Lewistown, the son of Ward and Nellie (Nott) Anspach. He married Bonnie Maxine Wickland on November 28, 1953 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2013.

Bob was a 1949 graduate of Sterling High School. He was employed and retired from International Harvester Co. in East Moline. Following retirement, he maintained a landscaping business. Bob was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene where he served the Lord faithfully singing in the choir, serving alongside his wife in the Middlers Sunday School Department and donating many hours of service to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

He was known to many as a legend on the Rock River and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Bob created realistic wild life carvings of God's creation. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by many generations of nieces and nephews; and great, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and one brother, James Anspach.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's memory may be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry and Rock River Hospice and Home.

Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved