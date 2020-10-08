1/1
Robert J. Armour
Robert J. armour

Died: October 5, 2020; Polo

POLO – Robert James Armour, 55, long time resident of Polo, IL, passed away at his home on Oct. 5, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; daughter, Kayla; sons, Mark and Aaron; his parents, Larry and Marcia Coan; brothers, Mark Armour and wife Julie (Voie), Alex Coan and wife Jennifer (Hicks); and nephews, Robert J. Armour and Thomas Coan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robbie L. Armour.

Rob was a military veteran of the Army National Guard.

He worked for IDOC as a corrections officer in Dixon, IL for 25 years, retiring in 2016 as a Lt. While working for IDOC, he also attended Sauk Valley College and National Louis University, receiving his master's degree in psychology and studied at Argosy University for his doctorate, until developing complications due to illness. He did continue to offer range instruction as a licensed concealed carry instructor, and security training to friends, churches, and related organizations in several states for another 2 years.

Rob loved God, family, friends, and his country. He was an adventurer at heart, who enjoyed raising dogs, riding his Harley, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing and much more.

A celebration of Rob's life will be announced to family and friends in the near future.

We want to thank everyone for your prayers, visits, phone calls and support, through this difficult time.

Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park, IL. www.statelinecremations.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
