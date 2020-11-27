Robert 'Bob' J. Daub
Born: February 13, 1936; Rochelle
Died: November 24, 2020; Rockford
ROCHELLE – Robert "Bob" James Daub, 84, formerly of Rochelle, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Bob was born February 13, 1936 in Rochelle, the son of William H. and Laura (Billmire) Daub. He married Linda Ann Coffman on October 25, 1959 in Ashton.
Bob retired from Caron International after 38 years. He then worked at Wal-Mart in DeKalb for 15 years. Bob loved visiting different campgrounds, where he enjoyed fishing, camping, and hiking. He was an avid collector of coins and baseball cards. He coached Little League in Rochelle for 15 years. Bob was a member of numerous bowling leagues and, in his younger years, enjoyed playing softball. He was a die hard Cubs and Bears fan. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Rochelle. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He found the most joy in spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, of Franklin Grove; three children, Susan (Steve) Heng of Ashton, Steve (Kristina Johnson) Daub of Pingree Grove, IL, and Lisa Daub of DeKalb; six grandchildren, Leslie (Matt) Swanson, Brandon (Jen Long) Heng, Patrick Johnson, and Anthony, Brian, and Christopher Schlaf; and four great-grandchildren, Mariah Sward, Eliana Powers, and Kason and Ariana Swanson.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by an infant daughter.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle with Pastor Joy Alsop officiating. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines should be followed. The service will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in Rochelle.
