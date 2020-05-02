Robert J. Merrill
Robert J. Merrill

Born: September 17, 1954

Died: April 25, 2020

ERIE – Robert John Merrill, 65, of Erie, IL, passed away on April 25, 2020 near his home.

Services will be held at a later date. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is assisting with arrangements.

Bob was born September 17, 1954 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Boyd and Dorothy (Forester) Merrill. He married Barbara Wyatt on June 28, 1991 in Morrison, IL. Bob worked at A Tom Construction as a general contractor. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, working on cars, and spending time with family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barb; daughters, Britney Merrill-Cather (Justin Culver), Bobbie Jo (Dontae Johnson), Breanna Merrill (Kaleb Granada?s), Pauline Merrill; sons, Billy (Ang) Merrill, Bart (Steffany) Merrill, Brandon (Percilla) Merrill, Bradley Merrill; grandchildren, Christian Merrill, Desiree Merrill, Billy Merrill Jr, Destiny Merrill (Johnson), Cody Merrill, William Merrill, Kaitlyn Merrill, Kayle Cather, Billy Cather, Bridgette Merrill, Tommy Culver, Dorothy Culver, Daimyon, Josiah, Audriana, Sonya, Alicia, and Italia; brother-in-law, Piz Olroyd; sister-in-law, Evelyn Olroyd; and many more. He had six siblings, Brenda Drummond, Suzy Merrill, Linda Heater, Diana Dye, Bill Merrill and David Merrill. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Robert Merrill, Jr.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 2, 2020.
