Robert J. Yarbrough
Born: November 3, 1921; Morrison
Died: May 6, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Robert J. Yarbrough, 98, of Morrison, IL, died May 6, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.
There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
Bob was born November 3, 1921 in Morrison, IL, to Glenn and Clara (Deelsnyder) Yarbrough. He was educated in the Morrison school system. On March 2, 1945 he married Pearl E. Housenga in Fulton, IL. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. Bob worked for Morrison Electric and bought out the business in 1951. He later changed the name to Yarbrough Electric and he and Pearl operated it until their retirement.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (Pete) Swearingen of Morrison; a son, Mark (Becky Berning) Yarbrough of Galena, IL; a son-in-law, Arnie Drolema of Morrison; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl; a daughter, Jan Drolema; a sister, Marjorie Groezinger; a brother, Howard Yarbrough, and a nephew, Gene Yarbrough.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 9, 2020.