Robert J. 'RJ' Johnson
Born: September 19, 1955; Sterling
Died: April 28, 2020; Rockford
DIXON – Robert James "RJ" Johnson, 64, of Dixon, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
RJ was born in Sterling on September 19, 1955, the son of Louis and June (Dye) Johnson. He was a resident at Jack Mabley Center in Dixon. All that knew RJ couldn't help but love him. He was a very loving person and was always there to give a helping hand.
Survivors include his father, Louis Johnson of Sterling; two brothers, Tom (Yvonne) Johnson, and Gordon Johnson, both of Sterling; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
RJ was preceded in death by his mother, June; one brother, Tim Johnson; and two nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
Special thanks to Jack Mabely Center for their loving care.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 2, 2020.