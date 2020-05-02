Robert "RJ" Johnson
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. 'RJ' Johnson

Born: September 19, 1955; Sterling

Died: April 28, 2020; Rockford

DIXON – Robert James "RJ" Johnson, 64, of Dixon, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

RJ was born in Sterling on September 19, 1955, the son of Louis and June (Dye) Johnson. He was a resident at Jack Mabley Center in Dixon. All that knew RJ couldn't help but love him. He was a very loving person and was always there to give a helping hand.

Survivors include his father, Louis Johnson of Sterling; two brothers, Tom (Yvonne) Johnson, and Gordon Johnson, both of Sterling; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

RJ was preceded in death by his mother, June; one brother, Tim Johnson; and two nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.

Special thanks to Jack Mabely Center for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
R.J. was a very special guy and will be missed very much. Always helping in his home, and always a pleasure to be around.
Bradley Wagner
Acquaintance
My condolences and sincere appreciation to those dedicated staff who supported, advocated for, and appreciated RJ.
Eric Peterson
Friend
I'm so saddened by his loss! RJ was such a loving, wonderful man! I truly enjoyed being with him! My heart breaks for his family & the entire Mabley facility! He will be missed!!
Erin Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved