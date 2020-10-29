Robert L. 'Bob' Taylor
Born: September 24, 1940; Williamsville
Died: October 25, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Robert Lee "Bob" Taylor died peacefully in Dixon, Illinois on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after a prolonged illness.
Bob was born September 24, 1940 in Williamsville, Illinois, the youngest of 10 children. He graduated from Amboy High School, and served in the Army National Guard. He was employed at Raynor Garage, and then Northwestern Steel and Wire, where he worked for close to 30 years.In 1962, Bob married Virginia (Royster) Taylor. They settled in Dixon, Illinois where they raised three children. Bob was a proud member of the Northside Baptist Church. He belonged to both the Dixon Masonic Lodge and the Dixon Moose Lodge, where he was an active member in his younger days. He was best known for his dry sense of humor and colorful personality. Bob loved hunting, fishing, and reveling in the successes of his three children and later, his grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Bessie (Shelton) Taylor; his daughter, Angela Lee "Angie" Taylor; brothers, Ray Taylor, George Taylor; Owen Taylor; Guy Taylor; sisters, Ruth Campbell and Helen Taylor; brother-in-law, Don Woodrum; and sisters-in-law, Mary F. Taylor, Maryanne Taylor, and Mary (Lercher) Taylor.
He is survived by his son, Rob (Heather) Taylor of Polo, Illinois; daughter, Laura Taylor of Austin, Texas; granddaughters ,Peyton Taylor of Chicago, Illinois, Parker Taylor of Polo, Illinois and Hailey Lillyman of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brother, Ben Taylor of Dixon, Illinois; sisters, Esther (Gaylen) Lael and Lulubelle Woodrum, both of Springfield, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Durham officiating. Burial to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob's honor may be made to the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, an organization that supports Deaf children and their families.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
.