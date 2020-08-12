Robert 'Bob' L. Weed
Born: January 25, 1967; Osage, Iowa
Died: August 9, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Robert "Bob" L. Weed, 93, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care in Dixon, surrounded by his family. He was a construction electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 364 for over 40 years.
Bob was born January 25, 1927, in Osage, IA, the son of Wilbur and Florence (Jacobson) Weed. He married Mary Tarpy on January 7, 1949, in Dixon, IL. She preceded him in death on March 19, 1998. Bob enjoyed fishing, building remote airplanes and flying them. He also loved amateur radio and woodworking.
He is survived by his four children, Thomas (Bev) Weed of Pekin, IL, James (Jeana) Weed of Dixon, Donald (Laurie) Weed Ottawa, and Gerianne (Kenyon) Knack of Dixon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Weed.
A private graveside service will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon, IL, with Father Keith Romke officiating.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic School in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
