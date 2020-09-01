1/1
Robert P. Swim
Robert P. Swim

Born: December 4, 1938

Died: August 27, 2020

DIXON – Robert Paige Swim, 81, of Grand Detour died August 27, 2020.

Bob was born 12/04/38 in Dixon, the son of Charles and Margaret (Norris) Swim. He graduated from Dixon High School in 1957.He attended Northern Illinois University and Chicago Institute of Technology. Bob married Linda Burke on 12/19/62 in Karlsruhe, Germany, while serving in the United States Army. They made many happy memories during their time in Germany and traveling Europe. Upon their return to Dixon, Bob worked as a tool and die maker at Borg Warner for 35 years until his retirement in June 2002.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, old classic cars, and the music of Frank Sinatra. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Kristine (Henry) Eubanks of Plainfield IL; son, Mark (April) Swim of Green Bay, WI; and grandchildren, Dean Eubanks, Alison Eubanks, Ethan Swim, and Grant Swim.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Anne Johnson and Kaye Moon.

Bob's family would like to thank the staff of CGH Medical Center Oncology Department and Serenity Hospice for their compassion and care. Special thanks to the many friends and family for their concern and support during Bob's illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St Patrick Catholic Church, Dixon, IL, with Fr. Keith Romke officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Sept 4 at Jones Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m., with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Grand Detour Cemetery. Face coverings are required at the visitation and service.

Memorials have been established to Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Serenity Hospice and St. Patrick Catholic Church Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
