Robert R. Buhrow



Born: July 27, 1937; Sterling



Died: November 14, 2020; Rock Island



STERLING – Robert R. Buhrow, 83, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.



He was born on July 27, 1937 in Sterling, the son of Emil Richard and Clara Marie(Steinmeyer) Buhrow. He had worked forthe City of Sterling as a police officer from 1963 to 1978; for Sterling Park District at Oppold Marina and then as a security guard at the Mississippi Belle Casino before retiring. He was an avid hunter, especially for deer. He was a memberof the gun club and like dinning out and going to the casinos.



Survivors include his daughter, Sherry (Bob) Lauts of Prophetstown; his brother, GeneBuhrow of Rock Falls; his three grandchildren: Justin Buckley, Ryan Buckley and Tyler Lauts; and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Hazel, Leona and Elsie.



Masks andsocial distancing requirements will be in effect to allow 10 persons at a time to attend a public visitation on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls.





