Robert Valdivia
Robert Valdivia

Born: March 9, 1954

Died: November 30, 2020

Robert Valdivia, 66 died Monday November 30, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

He was born on March 9, 1954 in Sterling the son of Stephen and Guadalupe (Ortiz) Valdivia.

He married the former Cynthia Bland on February 28, 2006. Robert had be enemployed at JT Cullen Co in Fulton prior to retiring. He was a Pittsburgh Steeler's fan and enjoyed watching Westerns, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. His companion "Short grub" was very important to him. Robert was very proud to be an American.

Survivors include his wife Cindy; sons: Robert (Stacy) Valdivia and David Valdivia both of Rock Falls; step son Michael (Amber) Rippy of Prophetstown; sisters: Chris Rodriguez of Sterling, Connie (Mario) Cantu of UT, Sylvia Valdivia of Downers Grove, Cathy (Vic) Pysarenko of Northlake, Cindy (Sonny) Rodriguez of FL; brothers: Stephen Valdivia of TX and Mike Valdivia of SC; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Richard, Raymond, Rafael and Gavin.

Masks are required for a public visitation to allow 10 persons to rotate through on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 1:30 - 3 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
