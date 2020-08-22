Robert W. Mull Sr.



Died: August 9, 2020; Dixon



DIXON – Robert W. Mull Sr., 79, of Dixon passed away Sunday, August 9, after a long illness, at his sister's home in Dixon.



Robert was a graduate from Dixon High, where he was known for playing football. Robert was retired from Henry Pratt Co. in Dixon, where he was a machinist for 43 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and playing cards.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle W. and Irma Mull; and brothers, William and Lyle A. Mull, both of Dixon.



Survivors include his sons, Robert Jr. of Opelika, Alabama, Mark (Lena) of San Antonio, Texas (Mark passed away August 19, 2020); and Daniel of Iowa; eight grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; brothers, Raymond (Irene) Hays of Dixon, Lloyd (Betty) Mull of Sterling, and James (Jo Ann) Mull of Dixon; sisters, April (Harold) Hunt of Dixon and Debra Wagner of Dixon; and sister-in-law, Lynn Mull.



His remains were donated to Science Care.



A celebration of life will be held Sept 12th at Elks Shelter Lowell Park in Dixon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



A memorial has been established to Serinity Hospice in lieu of flowers.





