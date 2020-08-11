1/1
Rodney L Olberschelp
Rodney L. Oberschelp

Born: September 12, 1946; Amboy

Died: August 7, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Rodney Lee Oberschelp, age 73, of Rock Falls, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Rock Falls Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Rod was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Amboy, the son of Joy K. and Eleanor K. (Volland) Oberschelp at Amboy Public Hospital. He grew up on the family farm in Maytown and attended Maytown Grade School. Rod graduated Amboy High School in 1964. He joined the US Army in the fall of 1964 and fought in the Vietnam War. Rod was honorably discharged from the Army and Army Reserves April 26th, 1972. He was a proud Vietnam veteran in a very unpopular time to be a veteran. Rod had been a lineman for Centel Phone Company in Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy and Eleanor; and his daughter, Kelly.

Survivors include his son, Rodger; his sisters, Sandra (William) Wyatt of Sterling and Doris (Wendell "Skip") Miller of Amboy' and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy with Pastor Barbara Otten of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Amboy American Legion.

A memorial has been established for the Amboy American Legion Post.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 11, 2020.
