|
|
Rodney E. Morey
Born: Aug. 28, 1926; Winona, Minn.
Died: March 13, 2020; Ashton
ASHTON – Rodney Everette Morey, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 13, 2020 in Ashton, IL.
Rodney was born on August 28, 1926 to James and Pearl (Boardman) Morey in Winona, MN. He married Carol Irish in Pickwick, MN on August 25, 1945. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Scott Morey; granddaughter, Jennifer Wilcoxson; son-in-law, Larry Balk; eight siblings, Mosey Morey (stillborn), Florella Jane Morey, Olive Lenora (Peggy) Morey, Loran Morey, James Oscar Morey, Gertrude Morey, Joseph Gilbert Morey and Belvadine Lorraine Morey.
Rodney was a great family man. His children were his delight. Seeing people come to know Christ as their savior was a true passion of his. Rodney loved the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Rodney loved gardening and oil painting. He also spent time volunteering at the Franklin Creek Gristmill.
Rodney is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Balk of Olathe, KS and Patricia (Rodney) Frye of Ashton, IL; five grandchildren, Elysha Frye, Matthew (Courtney) Frye, Brandyn (Jessica) Frye, Amy (Patrick) Jacolenne and Rebecca Balk; five great-grandchildren, Evan James Frye, Jaden, Triniti, Liam and Jenna Bracey.
Due to the coronavirus, the family has chosen to make the graveside service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Ashton Cemetery with Pastor Doug Cowan and Pastor Farrel Stauffer officiating private.
Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Rochelle or Franklin Creek Gristmill, Franklin Grove IL.
Online guest book at ww.ungerhorner.com.