ROCK FALLS – Rogene M. (Dyer) Moore, age 80, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with leukemia, on November 10, 2020, with her family at her side.



She was born on November 3, 1940 in Sublette, IL, daughter of Marion and Gertrude (Burkardt) Dyer. She grew up in Amboy, IL as a member ofSt. Patrick Catholic Church where she received all her sacraments. She attended St. Anne Catholic Grade School and graduated from Amboy High School in 1958. She attended classes at NIU, then decided to work as a veterinary assistant for Dr. Louis Ohlendorf in Amboy, IL while also caring for him and his wife's six children.



Rogene met Roger Moore on a blind date in July 1962, and married Roger on Aug 7, 1965 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls, IL. Together they farmed south of Rock Falls, where they resided for 55 years. There they raised their three children in an original 1854 farmhouse that they expanded and remodeled 11 times over the years. During this time Rogene enjoyed reading, with a passion for history, landscaping, journaling, refinishing antique furniture, sewing, and decorating the farmhouse. She was also known for her elaborate Christmas displays. Rogene volunteered at St. Andrew Catholic Grade School and Newman Central Catholic High School over many years. Mostly, Rogene enjoyed time spent with her friends and family and adored her nine grandchildren. Hergrandchildren will always treasure their memories at the farmhouse. It was the place to be to learn life lessons and be with Grandma.



Survivors include her beloved husband, Roger; daughters, Christine (Darrin) Steinhagen of Rockton, IL and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Stevens of Morton, IL, and son, Stephen (Debra Farber) Moore of Rock Falls, IL; grandchildren, Alyssa (Thomas Feller), Alexander, and Amanda Steinhagen, Jason, Emily, and Abigail Stevens, Thomas, Meagan, and Jacob Moore; sister, Patricia Doyle of Ashton, IL, and Godson, Anthony (Krista) Doyle of Rochelle, IL; brother-in-law, Mark (Barb) Moore; sisters-in-law, Elaine Vercher, Elouise Bonar, and Karen Barnum; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces andnephews.



Rogene was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law; father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Theodore Doyle, James Vercher, Everett Bonar, and Norman Barnum and nephew Douglas Bonar.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place toallow for a public visitation on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Final resting place will be at St. MaryCemetery in Sublette, IL. Rogene is the fourth generation to be buried in this cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Andrew Catholic Grade School.



We are thankful to the oncology team at Illinois CancerCare, Peoria, IL. CGH Infusion Cente, especially Brenda, and Gaffey Home Nursing, Sterling, IL for supporting Rogene's care.



Arrangements entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





