Roger J. Buikema



Died: November 5, 2020



MORRISON – Roger Jay Buikema, 83, of Morrison, IL, died Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, at his and his wife's Windsor Manor residence. Arrangements were completed by the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.





