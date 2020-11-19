1/1
Roger W. Hoyle
Roger W. Hoyle

Born: October 3, 1945; Dixon

Died: November 16, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Roger W. Hoyle , 75, of Dixon, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon, IL. He worked for AE Bogott and Sons for 38 years, finishing his career at Bonnell Industries prior to retiring.

Roger was born October 3, 1945, in Dixon, IL, the son of Richard and Lolita (Horton) Hoyle. He married Janet Hoyle on January 24, 1964, in Ashton, IL. Roger was a lifetime member of the Tri County Gun Club and Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA). He enjoyed golfing, but most of all, spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife Janet "Jan" Hoyle; son, Roger L. (Lucy) Hoyle of Dixon, IL; daughter, Lori (Jim) Nalley of Ashton, IL; brother-in-law, William C. Cole; four grandchildren, Steven (Kasey) Druien, Ashley Wolfe, Kari (Brent Disher) Wolfe, and Mitchell (Alex Carey) Wolfe; four great-grandchildren, Maci, Carter, Hunter, Leo; his beloved dog Sadie; two brothers; and nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. All services are private. Burial of cremated remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
