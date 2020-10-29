1/1
Roland Pineda
Roland Pineda

Born: February6, 1940; Sterling

Died: October 28, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Roland Pineda, 80, of Sterling, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home.

Roland was born February 6, 1940 in Sterling, the son of Max and Catherine (Martinez) Pineda. He married Mary Jo Egan on July 3, 1963 in Iowa City. She preceded him in death on October 29, 2019.

Roland served in the United States Army. He was an outdoor fisherman and loved to travel.

Survivors include his four sons,Timothy (Michele Smith) Pineda of Sterling, James (Deborah) Pineda of Rock Falls, Max (Pamela) Pineda of Sterling, and Ronald (Cassidy) Pineda of Sterling; two sisters, Sandra G. Gonzalez of Detroit MI and Sylvia Leonberger of MO; three brothers, Richard (Jan) Pineda of Fremont, NE, Randy Pineda of Sterling and Roger (Teri) Pineda of Arlington, WA; seven grandchildren; and two great=grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo; and one brother, Ron Pineda.

Private graveside services will be held at Tampico Catholic Cemetery.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
October 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carrie Pineda
