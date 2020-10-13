Ronald Bauer

Ronald H. Bauer
Born: November 15, 1933; Chicago
Died: October 9, 2020; Sterling
Sterling – Ronald H. Bauer, 86, of Sterling, IL, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, IL, with Rev Fr. Slawomir Zimodro officiating. There will be a public visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded; interment will be at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
have been established.
Ronald was born November 15, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Herbert and Regina (Chess) Bauer. He was educated in the Chicago Schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. On September 8, 1956, he married Marilyn Cecelia Tucker in Chicago. She died July 18, 2020. Ronald was employed at General Electric Co. in Morrison, IL, for 25 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison. He and his late wife, Marilyn, were members of the Collie Club of America.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary (Juan) Ramirez of Mt. Morris, IL; three sons, William (Laurie) Bauer of St. Paul, MN, Richard (John) Bauer of Palm Beach, FL, Robert (Dawn) Bauer of Fulton, IL; four grandchildren, Jesse (Rachel) Ramirez, Alexander (Megan) Ramirez, Amanda (Luke) Droste, Kayla (Kyle) Jackson; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie (Edward) Ennis of Arkansas, and Mary Jeanne (Richard) McDuff of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Marilyn.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com
.