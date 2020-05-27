Ronald Burgess



Born: December 14, 1934; Saltville, Virginia



Died: May 24, 2020; Rock Falls



ROCK FALLS – Ronald Burgess, 85, of Rock Falls died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.



He was born on December 14, 1934 in Saltville, VA, the son of Thomas and Rhonda (Gillespie) Burgess. He married Carrie Harman on March 2, 1961. She died April 17, 2019. Ron had worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co as a millwright before retiring after 33 years in 1993.



Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Burgess Cramer of Sterling; his sisters, Lois Tuggle of Saltville, VA and Sybil Parker of Martinsville, VA; his brothers, Curtis Burgess of Rock Falls and Bob Burgess of Saltville, VA; three grandchildren, Justin (Shandi) Cramer, Jerrod Cramer and Ryan Cramer; and two great-grandchildren, Maci and Carson Cramer.



He was preceded in death by his wife; and his sons, Ronald Jr and Brian Burgess



Cremation rites will take place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





