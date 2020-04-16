|
|
Ronald D. King
Born: January 13, 1947; Mendota
Died: April 14, 2020; Amboy
AMBOY – Ronald D. King, age 73, of Amboy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 13, 1947, in Mendota, the son of Harry and Christina (Lovell) King. Ron had worked at Hart-Carter in Mendota prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Annie Marie Kozak and Caroline Albee.
Ron is survived by three nieces, Justine Albee of Amboy, Shari (Raymond) Ciessau of Amboy, and Katherine (John) Karpinski of Dixon; two nephews, Donald Kozak of Dixon and Vernon (Katrina Alexander) Albee of Dixon; and one great-niece, Rachel Karpinski.
Private family funeral service will be at the Chapel at Prairie Repose Cemetery, with burial to follow at the cemetery.
A memorial has been established to the Amboy Fire Dept.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
