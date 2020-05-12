Ronald E. Kuepker
Born: July 18, 1938
Died: May 9, 2020
TAMPICO – Ronald E. Kuepker, 81, of Tampico, Illinois, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family, on May 9th, 2020.
Ron was born on July 18, 1938. He was educated at several one room school houses in Bureau County. He moved to Deer Grove where he attended Tampico High School and graduated in 1956. Ron joined the Army Reserve and received an honorable discharge in 1967.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Raymond and Florence Kuepker; as well as his sisters, Marion (Bob) Jacobs and Barb Froeter.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda, of 35 years; sons, Rodney (Sarah) Kuepker of Deer Grove, IL, Kyle (Jill) Kuepker of Shakopee, MN and daughter, Jodi (Dustin) Thompson of Sterling, IL; stepsons, Jeff (Corinne) Coppotelli of Goshen, IN, Mike Coppotelli of Newburg, IN and Doug Coppotelli of Rock Falls, IL and 16 loving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Lee) Eilers and Pam (Jeff) Gray and extended family. Ron was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone unless he didn't like them.
Ron loved farming, being with friends, hunting, fishing, puzzles, and injecting his hard earned wisdom. He bought his first farm while still in high school. He farmed for 25 years, managed a grain elevator for 10 years and in 1997 he became a property owner turning over 10 homes into rentals. He held the position of zoning commissioner for the village of Tampico for many years.
Ron was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, or whatever else people needed from him.
A special thank you to the people at Gaffey Home Nursing for their loving care and support during his final days. A memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Gaffey Home Nursing in lieu of donations and/or flowers. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to their friends and community for their support and prayers.
"And the way it looks now I think I've lived for better or worse and before long I'll be dead for good." - Ron Kuepker
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.