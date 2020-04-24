|
Ronald Heide
Born: December 12, 1929; Coleta
Died: March 5, 2020; Clovis, New Mexico
LALUZ, New Mexico – Ronald Heide, 91, of LaLuz, New Mexico, died March 5, 2020 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Ronald was born near Coleta, Illinois on December 12, 1929.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Anemae Heide; a son, Calvin Heide; a grandson, Patrick Heide; his parents, Ralph and Jeanette Heide; and brother, Kenneth Heide.
He is survived by his loving companion, Grace Gordon of LaLuz, New Mexico; a daughter, Rebecca Heide of Springfield, Tennessee; a brother, Max Heide (Anita) of DeKalb, Illinois; a caretaker, Jessica Villarreal of LaLuz, New Mexico; a granddaughter, Laura Soriano of San Antonio, Texas; and three great-grandchildren (Sophia, Sabrina, and Steve) of San Antonio, Texas.
Ronald's passion for much of his life was automobiles. He owned several auto body shops and was service manager for several auto dealerships.
Ronald was a past Rotarian in various communities, including Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Ronald was a member of the Community Methodist Church of High Rolls, New Mexico.
No services are planned at this time.