ROCK FALLS – Ronald James Gipson, 72 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



He was born on January 25, 1948 in Sterling, the son of Floyd J. and Jean L. (Welker) Gipson. He attended St. Andrew Grade School in Rock Falls, Newman Central Catholic High School (Class of 1967) and graduated in 1969 from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. Ron earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1971 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He also earned a Master's degree in Reading from Northern in 1982, with additional graduate course work over the years. Ron had taught fifth and sixth grades at St. Mary School in Sterling from 1971 to 1974. He then taught the rest of his teaching career at Montmorency School District 145, in Rock Falls from 1974 to 2007. At Montmorency, he taught fifth grade for 7 years, third grade for 2 years and Title I Reading for 24 years. In May 2007, during his final week of 30 years at Montmorency he was honored as "Teacher of the Year" at a surprise all-school assembly. He was a member of the Montmorency Education Association, the Whiteside County Retired Teachers Association and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.



A lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, he volunteered, for several years with chapel duty, at least one hour weekly, at the Divine Mercy Chapel located at the church. Ron was an avid reader, who enjoyed reading biographies. Especially anything regarding President John F. Kennedy and entire Kennedy family, and about the life of Abraham Lincoln. He also liked to spend time researching family genealogy and the family connection to many times great-grandfather Austin Gollaher, who was a childhood friend of President Abraham Lincoln. Austin is attributed to saving Lincoln from drowning when they were both children, near Hodgenville, Kentucky. Ron enjoyed traveling. He studied the reading curriculum of various educational institutions while touring England and Scottland, as a graduate student. He especially liked vacationing in Cancun, Mexico. For several years, Ron spearheaded a special group of his fellow Montmorency retired teachers, who met once a month for lunch at various eateries in the area.



Survivors include husband, Tim Harridge; his only daughter, Danielle (Jeff) Bertrand; his granddaughter, Norah Bertrand; his sister-in-law. Candy Gipson; two nephews, Brett Gipson and Chad Kimmel; two nieces, Jessica (Brandon) Hoerner and Amy Kimmel; four great-nephews, Mason Hoerner, Dalton Hoerner, Michael Everly and Brayden Everly; special traveling companion, his cousin Debbie Gipson along with other cousins not of the area.



He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd on June 6, 2001; his mother, Jean on January 25, 2015; his brother, Dennis on November 23, 2004; his paternal grandparents, Jess and Jessie Gipson; his maternal grandparents ,Daniel and Catharine Welker along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and special cats.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced to allow for 50 persons at a time to attend a public visitation on Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church, with the Reverend Richard M. Russo, officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Rock Falls and to the Sisters of Loretto in Nerinx, KY.





