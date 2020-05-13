Ronald K. Hartje
Born: November 27, 1933; Leaf River
Died: May 9, 2020; Silvis
MOLINE – Ronald Keith Hartje, 86, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Dixon, Illinois, died May 9, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois.
Ronald was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Leaf River, Illinois, the son of Ethel and Alfred Hartje. He married Johnnie Marlene "Bo" Dorty on April 10, 1953. Ron began his teaching career at Shannon High School, then spent time at Pecatonica High School and St. Petersburg Junior College in Florida. He returned home to northern Illinois to teach and coach at Sauk Valley Community College, where he spent most of his career before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, eating out with friends and family, and baseball. He was an avid Cubs, Yankees, and Bears fan. Thank goodness the Cubs won a World Series in his lifetime.
Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda, of Wildwood, Florida; sons, Bradley of Davenport, Iowa, and Jeffrey of Wildwood, Florida; two grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan Hartje, of Davenport, Iowa; and siblings Kay (Richard) Deets, Diane (Bill) Ritenour, and Gary Hartje, all of Milledgeville. Ronnie is also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, caregivers, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Bo.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral will be held. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Milledgeville.
Memorials may be made to Sauk Valley Community College Student Emergency Fund, 173 IL Rt. 2, Dixon, IL 61021.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 13, 2020.