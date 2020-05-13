Ronald K. Hartje
1933 - 2020
Ronald K. Hartje

Born: November 27, 1933; Leaf River

Died: May 9, 2020; Silvis

MOLINE – Ronald Keith Hartje, 86, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Dixon, Illinois, died May 9, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois.

Ronald was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Leaf River, Illinois, the son of Ethel and Alfred Hartje. He married Johnnie Marlene "Bo" Dorty on April 10, 1953. Ron began his teaching career at Shannon High School, then spent time at Pecatonica High School and St. Petersburg Junior College in Florida. He returned home to northern Illinois to teach and coach at Sauk Valley Community College, where he spent most of his career before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, eating out with friends and family, and baseball. He was an avid Cubs, Yankees, and Bears fan. Thank goodness the Cubs won a World Series in his lifetime.

Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda, of Wildwood, Florida; sons, Bradley of Davenport, Iowa, and Jeffrey of Wildwood, Florida; two grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan Hartje, of Davenport, Iowa; and siblings Kay (Richard) Deets, Diane (Bill) Ritenour, and Gary Hartje, all of Milledgeville. Ronnie is also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, caregivers, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Bo.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral will be held. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Milledgeville.

Memorials may be made to Sauk Valley Community College Student Emergency Fund, 173 IL Rt. 2, Dixon, IL 61021.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss ! Coach Hartje was one of my favorite baseball coaches .
Doug Thomas
Student
May 13, 2020
Ron taught Carl, the boys and me how to golf. Fun times.mk
Nancy Gates
Student
May 12, 2020
Ron I will never forget you. Thank you for letting me adopt you as a grandpa for a little over a month. Gone but never forgotten. Thoughts and prayers for all your family in this tough time.
MaLinda Krauss
Friend
May 12, 2020
I was a co -worker with Ron at SaukValley College. I also knew his wife, Marlene , since we grew up in Dixon I'm the same neighborhood. Ron was a great teacher and a good friend. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed.
Betty Halgren
Coworker
